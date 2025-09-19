Tennis betting tips: Laver Cup preview and best bets for San Francisco

Our tennis man Andy Schooler previews the 2025 Laver Cup, which starts in San Francisco on Friday.

Laver Cup San Francisco, USA (indoor hard) It’s just a week until golf’s Ryder Cup grips sporting attention but, in the meantime, tennis’ equivalent takes place in San Francisco where Europe will be looking to keep their hold on the trophy won last year in Berlin. The early years of this competition, which began in 2017, was dominated by Europe who then had the so-called ‘Big Four’ at their disposal. However, a look at the rankings eight years on suggests things should be much closer at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors NBA team. The problem for Team World – now being captained by Andre Agassi - is they aren’t getting their best team of six out. With three top-15 players missing in the shape of Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tommy Paul, the hosts have only two top-20 stars in their line-up. In contrast, all six of Europe’s side are in the world’s top 25. Unsurprisingly, Team Europe, who have former French Open champion Yannick Noah in charge, are therefore chalked up as favourites, again. The thing for punters to remember though is that the competition format is deliberately set up to ensure there isn’t a runaway winner. A big final day for one team could turn the entire contest. For more on that, let’s check out the format:

All matches are best-of-three sets, although the third (if required) is played as a first-to-10-points tie-break.

There are 12 matches in total – four on each day (three singles and one doubles).

Each match on Friday is worth one point. Saturday’s rubbers are worth two points, with three points going to the winner of every Sunday contest. This ensures the overall outcome is still alive going into Sunday’s play.

Each player must play singles across the first two days. Therefore no player can play singles more than twice.

A player can play all three doubles matches but at least four of a team’s six players must play in this format. No doubles combination can be fielded more than once.

The pairings are made by the blind exchange of line-up cards by the two captains.

The winner is the first to 13 points.

In the event of a tie (yet to happen in tournament history), a decisive overtime doubles match is played as a regular set with ad scoring and a tiebreak. TEAM EUROPE Carlos Alcaraz (singles ranking: 1) Laver Cup win-loss: 3-1 (singles 2-0, doubles 1-1); Points won: 8 out of 9 (singles 5/5, doubles 3/4) Back as world number one following an incredible few months during which he’s gone 37-1. Led Europe to victory last season, claiming a record eight points from his four rubbers. However, last year he came in well rested following an early US Open exit. This time around, he arrives following victory in New York and clearly has plenty of tennis in his legs. Still looks set to play on all three days though, having been selected for Friday’s doubles. Alexander Zverev (3) Laver Cup win-loss: 9-5 (singles 7-2, doubles 2-3); Points won: 21 out of 30 (singles 17/21, doubles 4/9) The competition’s record points-scorer will be playing in the Laver Cup for a sixth time in San Francisco. However, he has failed to win the top scorer market in his previous five appearances. Played pretty well during the North American hardcourt season but did suffer a disappointing loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime last time out at the US Open.

Holger Rune (11) Laver Cup win-loss: 0-0 (debut) Won Barcelona and made the Indian Wells final in the first half of the season but form has been patchy of late. Has a transition issue to deal with too, having played on clay in Davis Cup against Spain as recently as Sunday when he suffered the blow of losing from tie-point up; his Danish team went on to lose in Marbella. Casper Ruud (12) Laver Cup win-loss: 4-2 (singles 3-1, doubles 1-1); Points won: 7 out of 10 (singles 4/5, doubles 3/5) Has a pretty decent competition record, having played in the last two editions, but form isn’t great with the Norwegian having gone just 4-4 since leaving Roland Garros under an injury cloud. Will he be trusted by captain Yannick Noah for more than the opening-day singles? Jakub Mensik (17) Laver Cup win-loss: 0-0 (debut) Has been in the US for a while now having played in Czechia’s upset win over the hosts in Florida last weekend. Mensik was his side’s hero in Delray Beach, winning the fifth and final rubber which should mean confidence is on the up following a poor run – Mensik has won back-to-back matches just once since Rome. Big serve could be a big weapon indoors. Flavio Cobolli (25) Laver Cup win-loss: 0-0 (debut) It’s hard to see Cobolli featuring much – he’ll get an opening-day singles outing but, potentially, not much more. Will be making his Laver Cup debut but the Italian does at least have experience of the team environment, having been Europe’s alternate in last season’s edition.

Lineup for Day 1 of Laver Cup San Francisco 2025 is set

TEAM WORLD Taylor Fritz (5) Laver Cup win-loss: 5-2 (singles 4-2, doubles 1-0); Points won: 10 out of 14 (singles 9/13, doubles 1/1) Has won lots of matches in recent months (26 of his 33 since the French Open) and also possesses a strong Laver Cup record. Therefore looks set to assume the role of team leader for the World side. Big serve should work well indoors, conditions in which he reached the ATP Finals title match last November. It’s likely to play slower than Turin here, though. Alex de Minaur (8) Laver Cup win-loss: 1-1 (singles 1-0, doubles 0-1); Points won: 1 out of 3 (singles 1/1, doubles 0/2) You have to wonder how dialled in De Minaur will be. He qualified for the team back in June but initially tuned down the chance to play and he’s only here having agreed to become a late stand-in for the injured Frances Tiafoe. Subsequently, he arrives on the back of a Davis Cup tie in Sydney where he suffered a shock loss as Australia were upset by Belgium. Francisco Cerundolo (21) Laver Cup win-loss: 2-0 (singles 2-0, doubles 0-0); Points won: 2 out of 2 (singles 2/2, doubles 0/0) This will be Cerundolo’s third Laver Cup appearance but in the previous two, he’s only played the bare minimum – one singles and that on the opening day. The Argentine isn’t at his best indoors but he did claim an indoor hardcourt win last week, helping his nation win in the Netherlands in the Davis Cup. Interestingly, he has been chosen to play singles on day two. Alex Michelsen (32) Laver Cup win-loss: 0-0 (debut) Team World debutant who possesses a big game so has weapons. Potentially could play a big role in doubles – he’s the highest-ranked doubles player in the event and has played that format pretty regularly on the ATP Tour this season. Will play singles and doubles on day one. Joao Fonseca (42) Laver Cup win-loss: 0-0 (debut)

Teenage dream at just 18 🇧🇷



Joao Fonseca becomes the youngest man to reach the third round since 2011

The teenager is a tremendous shotmaker and has the potential to be Team World’s biggest star - he’ll enjoy playing on such a big stage. However, Fonseca has had to dash here from Davis Cup duty in Athens on Sunday where he won two rubbers to help Brazil to victory on outdoor hardcourts. Limited indoor experience but did win the ATP Next Gen Finals last December in such environs. Reilly Opelka (62) Laver Cup win-loss: 0-2 (singles 0-1, doubles 0-1); Points won: 0 out of 4 (singles 0/1, doubles 0/3) The American ‘servebot’ will want a quick court but may not get it judged on recent Laver Cups. Does have the ability to trouble the best – despite a disappointing season overall, he has managed victories over Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune and Alex de Mianur this year. Has played only one doubles match in 2025 so could find opportunities limited. PREVIOUS TOURNAMENTS AND TRENDS Since the event’s creation in 2017, Europe have won five times and World twice. Europe are the defending champions.

The scorelines, most recent first, have been: 13-11, 13-2, 13-8, 14-1, 13-11, 13-8 and 15-9.

The 2017, 2019 and 2024 events were both decided in the 12th and final rubber. In 2018 and 2022, victory was sealed with one rubber to spare. There were blowouts in 2021 and 2023 though, with three rubbers going unplayed on both occasions.

There has only been one day-one whitewash – by Team World in 2023.

World have won only five of the 21 ‘days’, losing 10.

The event’s top pointscorer has finished with six points on five occasions. The other ‘winners’ have had seven and eight points – the record was set last year by Carlos Alcaraz.

The top pointscorer has always played at least three rubbers – three on four occasions and four on the other three. VERDICT While Europe were always going to be favourites, there could be some value in backing the underdogs. I’ve always been attracted to the outsiders given the competition format – basically, as long as things are kept relatively close across the first two days, anything could happen on day three when 12 points will be up for grabs (the same number as on days one and two combined). While the rankings look good for Europe, they may well be relying a little too heavily on Alcaraz and Zverev – if one doesn’t fire then World could well pounce.

Alcaraz has certainly played a lot of tennis of late too and could be forgiven for not coming in with the same intensity as we’ve seen from him in the past. The hosts will need Fritz to deliver but he’s done so in this competition in the past and has been in decent form. While their overall strength may appear less, they do have different types of players in their line-up and I’d expect captain Agassi to consider how his men are playing when picking his remaining slots, rather than having a set plan from the outset. That could reap dividends. A small bet on Team World at just shy of 2/1 is therefore the call. I had hoped there would be top pointscorer markets available, as has been in the case in the past. However, at time of writing, that’s not the case. Alcaraz, Fritz and Zverev would probably be the market leaders here with the former two both having an immediate advantage given they are playing doubles on day one. Fritz was certainly in my early thoughts and it might be worth keeping an eye out for prices before play begins at 2100 BST on Friday. Posted at 1100 BST on 19/10/25