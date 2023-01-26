The 14-year-old trailed 30-0 to the current world number eight but moved into the lead with a minute to play and remained at the table until his opponent conceded.

Powell couldn't hear the customary shot-clock beeps, the crowd in Leicester stepping in to help in that department, but it didn't stop him taking out a former World Championship finalist.

"That was amazing, the best event I have played in," said Powell, who won a Welsh under-16 event to earn a place in the field. "The crowd were so good. I had a couple of early mistakes but then got back into it. I just tried to enjoy the occasion and I loved every bit of it.

"I soon as I started playing snooker I loved it. Mark Williams has been fantastic with me, I’d like to thank him, Jackson (Page) and Lee (Walker) for all the help they have given me. Any practice I can get them with is fabulous, I have learned a lot from them. I want to be world number one and world champion."

Also on Thursday, Dominic Dale and Matthew Stevens contested the first blue-ball shoot out of this year’s event, after finishing tied at 49-49.

Dale was five points ahead during the regulation frame when he missed the blue, and Stevens potted it to force sudden death. But the former Masters and UK champion missed the extra blue twice, allowing Dale to progress.

Rebecca Kenna came close to becoming the first woman to win a televised ranking event match, but narrowly lost out to Yuan Sijun.

Kenna trailed 43-44 with just over a minute to go when she missed a tricky black on a break of 28. That proved crucial as Yuan potted the last red and added the points for victory.

Potting boffin Callum Beresford, who has just finished university exams in mechanical engineering, constructed a break of 45 to beat Zhang Anda.

Fan Zhengyi made a 63 to win a Chinese derby against Ding Junhui, while Zhou Yuelong came from 46-0 down to beat Duane Jones with a run of 78.