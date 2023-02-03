Sporting Life
Stan Moody with the trophy (WST)
Stan Moody beats Liam Pullen to win WSF Junior Championship and earn WST card

By Sporting Life
11:17 · FRI February 03, 2023

England’s Stan Moody beat compatriot Liam Pullen 5-1 to win the 2023 WSF Junior Championship in Sydney, Australia.

The victory earns him the biggest junior title in the sport and will see him earn a two-year World Snooker Tour card from the start of the 2023/24 season.

Stan Moody vs Liam Pullen - WSF Junior Championship 2023 - Grand Final

Sixteen-year-old Moody dominated the early stages of the final, taking a 4-0 lead as his opponent scored just 23 points in the first four frames.

Pullen took frame five on the colours, but Moody soon wrapped up the title by taking the sixth frame with a break of 54, the highest of the match.

Moody will join the pro tour for the first time later this year.

In 2022, he made headlines when he won a match in the BetVictor Shoot Out at the age of 15, and the talented teenager has won a string of titles on the junior scene.

Pullen, aged 17 and also from Yorkshire where he's based at the Northern Snooker Centre, had earlier scored the highest break ever made in a WSF event with a 143 clearance in his quarter-final.

