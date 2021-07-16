Sporting Lives Podcast: Oli Bell interviews snooker number one Judd Trump

With 22 ranking titles and counting on his illustrious CV, Trump is already one of the most decorated players in the history of snooker and over the last two years has dominated the sport in much the same way Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis did before him.

In this frank and open interview, Trump reflects on his early years and how he turned professional as a teenager, before meeting the setbacks that ultimately focused his mind and helped drive him to record-breaking heights.

Trump also explains his vision for snooker’s future, and his determination to drag the game forwards and help attract a new, younger audience.