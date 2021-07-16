Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Tennis
Cricket
Darts
Rugby Union
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Snooker
Other Sports
Sporting Lives: Judd Trump available on iTunes and all good podcast providers now.
Sporting Lives: Judd Trump available on iTunes and all good podcast providers now.

Sporting Lives Podcast: Oli Bell interviews snooker number one Judd Trump

By Sporting Life
08:50 · FRI July 16, 2021

Oli Bell continues his podcast series by chatting to world number one and snooker sensation Judd Trump - watch or listen to the full, exclusive interview.

With 22 ranking titles and counting on his illustrious CV, Trump is already one of the most decorated players in the history of snooker and over the last two years has dominated the sport in much the same way Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis did before him.

In this frank and open interview, Trump reflects on his early years and how he turned professional as a teenager, before meeting the setbacks that ultimately focused his mind and helped drive him to record-breaking heights.

Trump also explains his vision for snooker’s future, and his determination to drag the game forwards and help attract a new, younger audience.

“If there is a crowd, you want to play Ronnie” - Sporting Lives : Judd Trump

You can catch this episode in full, and subscribe to the series via the links below:

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....