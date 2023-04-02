Having knocked in six centuries in his semi-final win over Ding Junhui on Friday, Wilson began in similar fashion on Sunday afternoon, taking early control of the match as Murphy could only watch from his chair.

Yet another century (108) gave Wilson the perfect start, and he maintained his stunning form as he followed up with runs of 84, 62 and 111.

However, not for the first time this week, the mid-session interval sparked Murphy into life and he finally hit his straps when taking frame five with a break of 75.

When he added further contributions of 70 and 75 to reduce his arrears to 4-3, Murphy had already got himself back into the match, and things got even better for the former world champion.

After both players had chances to win the final frame of the session, Murphy levelled the scores thanks to a brilliant escape from a devilish snooker, one that sets the scene perfectly for this evening's grandstand finish.