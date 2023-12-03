Ding Junhui and Ronnie O'Sullivan are locked together at 4-4 in their UK Championship final in York, after the Chinese superstar won the final three frames of the afternoon session.
It was a session that swung one way and then the other, O'Sullivan firmly in control when moving 4-1 ahead and looking on course to establish a big lead, only to be pegged back by Ding who rallied brilliantly.
The three-time UK Championship winner, who had to come through qualifying this year, would have been forgiven for letting his head drop after a disastrous start, twice building decent leads in frames two and three, only for unforced errors to open the door for a pair of vintage counters from O'Sullivan (71 and 91) to go with his opening 71.
Ding did win the fourth frame with a typically pinpoint run of 89 after O'Sullivan had missed to centre, but the Chinese missed another simple black in the following frame and O'Sullivan again made him pay.
However, when O'Sullivan called a foul on himself having grazed the red with the rest, Ding stepped in to reduce his arrears to 4-2, before clearing the table for a break of 114 to close the gap to a single frame.
A break of 70 was good enough for Ding to take the last frame of the afternoon, ensuring O'Sullivan had failed to register a single point in the final two frames.
Play will resume at 7pm, UK time.