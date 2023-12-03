It was a session that swung one way and then the other, O'Sullivan firmly in control when moving 4-1 ahead and looking on course to establish a big lead, only to be pegged back by Ding who rallied brilliantly.

The three-time UK Championship winner, who had to come through qualifying this year, would have been forgiven for letting his head drop after a disastrous start, twice building decent leads in frames two and three, only for unforced errors to open the door for a pair of vintage counters from O'Sullivan (71 and 91) to go with his opening 71.

Ding did win the fourth frame with a typically pinpoint run of 89 after O'Sullivan had missed to centre, but the Chinese missed another simple black in the following frame and O'Sullivan again made him pay.