Allen has already claimed the Northern Ireland Open and UK Championship titles this season, and is set to add another major prize to his CV having won the final five frames of the afternoon session to lead 6-2 in the race to 10 frames.

Having started brightly and inched into a 2-1 lead with a break of 74 in the third frame, Trump will be frustrated to have been dominated thereafter, Allen mixing relentless scoring and hard match-play snooker to take complete control of the match.

Once he levelled the scores at 2-2 with a run of 58, Allen then added further breaks of 88, 63 and 77 as his opponent barely got a look in as the afternoon wore on.

Play will resume at 7pm on Sunday, with Trump needing to produce the type of comeback that helped him win his second Masters crown only a week ago.