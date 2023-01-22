Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Mark Allen
Mark Allen

Snooker scores: Mark Allen leads Judd Trump 6-2 in World Grand Prix final

By Sporting Life
16:45 · SUN January 22, 2023

Mark Allen has one hand on the World Grand Prix Trophy after dominating the opening session of his final with Judd Trump on Sunday.

Allen has already claimed the Northern Ireland Open and UK Championship titles this season, and is set to add another major prize to his CV having won the final five frames of the afternoon session to lead 6-2 in the race to 10 frames.

Having started brightly and inched into a 2-1 lead with a break of 74 in the third frame, Trump will be frustrated to have been dominated thereafter, Allen mixing relentless scoring and hard match-play snooker to take complete control of the match.

Once he levelled the scores at 2-2 with a run of 58, Allen then added further breaks of 88, 63 and 77 as his opponent barely got a look in as the afternoon wore on.

Play will resume at 7pm on Sunday, with Trump needing to produce the type of comeback that helped him win his second Masters crown only a week ago.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....