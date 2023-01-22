Much of the heavy lifting appeared to have been done in the afternoon session when Allen won five frames on the bounce to lead 6-2, but Trump raised his game significantly in the evening as the match delivered a dramatic finale.

Neither player was at their fluent best in the afternoon, but Allen gritted his teeth to ensure he held a sizeable lead at the end of the session, finding some rhythm late on as he produced breaks of 58, 88, 63 and 77.

The evening session was much different as both men immediately hit their straps, back-to-back centuries from Trump reducing his arrears to 7-4, before he came desperately close to sinking a long red in what proved to be a huge twelfth frame.

When Allen stepped in with a tournament-high break of 141, Trump’s hopes of mounting a serious comeback looked to have been dealt a significant blow – but he wasn’t about to lay down on his sword.

A run of 51 was enough to win Trump the following frame, and break of 87 the next, and when he added frames fifteen and sixteen, the latter with a nerveless 58, last week’s Masters champion had strung together four frames in a row to remarkably draw level at 8-8.