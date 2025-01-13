Sporting Life
A big win for Ding Junhui over Mark Williams
A big win for Ding Junhui over Mark Williams

Snooker scores: Ding Junhui beats Mark Williams 6-5 at the Masters

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Mon January 13, 2025 · 38 min ago

Former champion Ding Junhui finished with a flourish to defeat Mark Williams 6-5 in another Masters cracker at the Alexandra Palace.

Ding might've feared the worst when Williams pinched frame nine on the black after the Chinese had looked sure to edge in front himself, but he responded brilliantly with breaks of 76 and 90 to win the match in style.

Neither player was at their best in the early part of the afternoon, the scores all square at the mid-session interval as Williams finally got rolling with a typically fluent run of 57 in frame four.

The Welshman then won the next frame with a break of 70, only for Ding to click into gear as he reeled off two frames on the spin with 64 and 60.

In turn, Williams hit back with a magnificent 136 as things began to hot up inside Ally Pally, levelling the scores once again before appearing to turn the tide with a vital intervention in the ninth frame.

Ding, however, had other ideas and booked his place in the quarter-finals with a stunning finish.

