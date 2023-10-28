Snooker scores: Chris Wakelin beats Jack Lisowski 6-1 in Northern Ireland Open semi-final

Lisowski was widely expected to reach his first final of the season following another impressive week’s work in Belfast, but he would come up short in another semi-final, suffering a bruising defeat that ensures his wait for a first ranking title wins goes on.

Wakelin didn’t have to be at his best to build a 3-1 lead, and Lisowski was visibly frustrated as he left the Waterfront Hall at the mid-session interval with his game clearly missing.

His mood didn’t improve after the break and Wakelin enjoyed a clear passage to the final, adding breaks of 71 and 66 to his two earlier half-centuries.

A delighted Wakelin told World Snooker Tour afterwards: “I’ve never played that well on such a big occasion, especially given how talented and dangerous Jack is.

“I’ve put a lot of work in and I’ve got a great team around me. My best mate Jason has been here all week, his wife Kate keeps ringing him and asking when he’s coming home!

“To be in the Champion of Champions is a great bonus because it’s such a big tournament. I used to go and watch my friend Mark Selby in that event every year and thought there was fat chance of me ever getting in it.”