O'Sullivan started the match as hot favourite to add to his UK Championship success at York last month, and victory at Alexandra Palace would be a record eighth at the Masters and also keep alive his hopes of winning all three Triple Crown events in the same season.

But in a breathless first eight frames in North London, it was Carter who took early control with a high-class display which featured two centuries, taking his tally to eight for the week already.

Nine would be a record, and it would be a brave man to bet against him achieving that feat and going on to claim his maiden Triple Crown title, having finished runner-up here in 2020 and also twice at the World Championship, most recently when losing to O'Sullivan in the final in 2012.