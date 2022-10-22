Sporting Life
Zhou Yuelong
Zhou Yuelong

Snooker results: Zhou Yuelong through to the final in Belfast

By Sporting Life
16:50 · SAT October 22, 2022

Zhou Yuelong beat Anthony McGill 6-4 in a high-class match to reach the final of the Northern Ireland Open.

The bottom half of the draw had opened up in Belfast and many assume it will produced the runner-up, but these two produced snooker of the highest quality on Saturday afternoon.

At 4-4, both having led at some stage, it was Zhou who produced back-to-back centuries to reach his third ranking final, where either Neil Robertson or Mark Allen will lie in wait.

He'd earlier compiled a pair of centuries to lead 3-2 but breaks of 73 and 101 saw McGill lead for the very first time, before the Scot was pegged back.

Zhou then bagged a 127 break to move within a frame of the final and supplemented it with a run of 110, a day after he'd fought back from 4-2 down to beat David Gilbert 5-4.

