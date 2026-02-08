Snooker results: Zhao Xintong beats Zhang Anda 10-6 in World Grand Prix final

Zhao Xintong ran out a brilliant winner of the World Grand Prix in Hong Kong, beating compatriot Zhang Anda 10-6 in Sunday's final.

The reigning world champion, who was winning his second tournament of current campaign, reeled off five century breaks in a quite wonderful display. Honours were even after the opening session, the players locked together at 4-4, but Zhao turned on the heat in the evening session, finishing the job with sublime breaks of 134, 65 and 131 to reel off three frames on the bounce and surge to the title.

“There’s a real beauty in the way he does it”



Zhao told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "We both played very well today, our scoring was at a high level throughout the match. "Perhaps later on I managed to take a few more chances. My mindset settled down nicely and my rhythm improved, which allowed me to play better and better. "I was waiting for that one chance in every frame, then my aim was to push on and put pressure on him by getting well ahead. "In the second half of the match, I was able to do that consistently, which made me very happy with my performance.

