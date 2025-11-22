Snooker results: Zhao Xintong beats Neil Robertson to win the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship

Robertson was bidding to complete the Saudi double following his victory in the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters back in August, but he was no match for Zhao who was a convincing winner of the final.

The early honours were shared, but the match turned in Zhao's favour when he won frame three on the colours having been a long way behind at one stage.

Zhao then followed up with back-to-back centuries, breaks of 131 and 134, to extend his lead to 4-1.

Robertson did rally with a run of 91, but a missed red to centre in the seventh frame left the door ajar for Zhao to wrap up victory.

And he duly took his chance, a brilliant break of 57 from an uncompromising position ending Robertson's hopes of another big Saudi payday.