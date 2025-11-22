Snooker results: Zhao Xintong beats Neil Robertson to win the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship

Zhao Xintong claimed his first title since becoming world champion, winning the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship with a 5-2 defeat of Neil Robertson in Saudi Arabia.
Robertson was bidding to complete the Saudi double following his victory in the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters back in August, but he was no match for Zhao who was a convincing winner of the final.
The early honours were shared, but the match turned in Zhao's favour when he won frame three on the colours having been a long way behind at one stage.
Zhao then followed up with back-to-back centuries, breaks of 131 and 134, to extend his lead to 4-1.
Robertson did rally with a run of 91, but a missed red to centre in the seventh frame left the door ajar for Zhao to wrap up victory.
And he duly took his chance, a brilliant break of 57 from an uncompromising position ending Robertson's hopes of another big Saudi payday.
Zhao told WST afterwards: "I feel so happy, it's amazing to win this title.
"I was nervous but I just tried to concentrate on the table. It's my first time in Riyadh so I will have a lot of good memories here and I look forward to coming back.
Lots of people from China were here, they gave me huge support and that was so important to me. My only target now is just to keep getting better."