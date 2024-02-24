Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Zhang Anda and Mark Selby
Zhang Anda and Mark Selby

Snooker results: Zhang Anda reaches Players Championship final after beating Mark Selby

By Sporting Life
00:53 · SUN February 25, 2024

Zhang Anda held his nerve in a final-frame decider with Mark Selby to book his place in the final of the Players Championship in Telford.

Selby had blown away Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-0 in the quarter-finals, but managed to pot just one red as Zhang produced a superb run to head into the mid-session interval with a seemingly commanding 4-0 lead.

Zhang, who beat veteran John Higgins in the last round, had opened up with a fine 129 clearance.

The tournament’s third seed then reeled off runs of 80, 69 and 84 to leave Selby stuck in his chair and in need of inspiration during the interval.

It looked to remain one-way traffic after the restart as Zhang built break of 56 before missing a black into the right corner, which allowed Selby to the table to pot his first ball in almost 45 minutes and he went on to claim the frame with a measured clearance of 62.

Selby, a four-time world champion, produced another carefully crafted break of 85 to further reduce the deficit at 4-2.

The seventh frame proved a much tenser affair, with Selby having initially made headway before running out of position. After an exchange of safety play, Selby slipped a key red into the middle followed by another couple with colours which was enough to pull another frame back.

Selby had an opportunity to level the match in the next frame, but a poor safety attempt allowed Zhang back with the table well set. He eventually ground out the frame 64-40 after more than 45 minutes to move one away from victory.

Zhang, though, then missed a straightforward red into bottom right pocket to gift Selby an opening, which he took with a fine century break of 113 to claw another frame back at 5-4.

Selby opened the 10th frame with break of 51 before leaving the door open for Zhang, but he could not push through it, missing the final brown as Selby forced a deciding frame.

It was only a temporary reprieve, however, as Zhang hit an early break of 50 in the decider, which proved enough to advance to the final against Mark Allen.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo