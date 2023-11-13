Snooker results: Zhang Anda hits maximum break in the International Championship final

Zhang Anda made a maximum break on the way to winning the International Championship in Tianjin.
Zhang compiled a flawless 147 in the third frame of his 10-6 win over Tom Ford as he claimed a maiden ranking title.
The 15 reds and 15 blacks were followed by further breaks of 86 and 101 and helped the Chinese, who beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-final, to a 5-4 lead at the interval.
Ford levelled after the resumption at 5-5 with a break of 91 but Zhang rattled off four successive frames, which included another century break, to put him on the brink.
A break of 70 in the 16th frame proved pivotal as the Chinese player won on home soil.