Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Cricket
Rugby Union
Darts
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing & MMA
NFL
Other Sports
Zhang Anda
Zhang Anda

Snooker results: Zhang Anda hits maximum break in the International Championship final

By Sporting Life
11:23 · MON November 13, 2023

Zhang Anda made a maximum break on the way to winning the International Championship in Tianjin.

Zhang compiled a flawless 147 in the third frame of his 10-6 win over Tom Ford as he claimed a maiden ranking title.

The 15 reds and 15 blacks were followed by further breaks of 86 and 101 and helped the Chinese, who beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-final, to a 5-4 lead at the interval.

Ford levelled after the resumption at 5-5 with a break of 91 but Zhang rattled off four successive frames, which included another century break, to put him on the brink.

A break of 70 in the 16th frame proved pivotal as the Chinese player won on home soil.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....