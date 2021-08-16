The top seed rolled in a 101 break to lead 2-1 early, but Gould rattled off breaks of 75, 52 and 79 to spring a minor surprise.

Zhao has lost in the first round of both ranking tournaments since capturing the first Triple Crown event of the season, only tasting victory in a pair of low-key qualifying matches for next year's German Masters.

Reigning Masters champion Yan Bingtao had no such problems as he beat Mark King 4-1 to earn a second-round meeting with Gould.

Yan stamped his authority on the match with a 111 break to move into a 3-1 lead before completing a straightforward victory.