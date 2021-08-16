Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Yan Bingtao
Yan Bingtao

Snooker results: Yan Bingtao through but Zhao Xintong bows out of World Grand Prix

By Sporting Life
22:29 · MON December 13, 2021

UK champion Zhao Xintong is out of the World Grand Prix after a 4-2 defeat to Martin Gould on Monday night.

The top seed rolled in a 101 break to lead 2-1 early, but Gould rattled off breaks of 75, 52 and 79 to spring a minor surprise.

Zhao has lost in the first round of both ranking tournaments since capturing the first Triple Crown event of the season, only tasting victory in a pair of low-key qualifying matches for next year's German Masters.

Reigning Masters champion Yan Bingtao had no such problems as he beat Mark King 4-1 to earn a second-round meeting with Gould.

Yan stamped his authority on the match with a 111 break to move into a 3-1 lead before completing a straightforward victory.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....