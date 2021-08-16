Sporting Life
Snooker results: Yan Bingtao beats Shaun Murphy and Mark Selby

By Sporting Life
09:22 · THU November 18, 2021

Yan Bingtao claimed the high-profile scalps of Shaun Murphy and Mark Selby as he booked his place in the Cazoo Champion of Champions semi-finals.

The Chinese, 21, first beat Murphy 4-2 in the group semi-final and then came back to dispose of world number one Selby 6-3, which included a 140 clearance.

Selby had made the group final by edging past David Gilbert 4-3 in a final-frame decider.

Bingtao will face one of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stuart Bingham, John Higgins or Ding Junhui in the last four, with that quartet playing on Thursday.

