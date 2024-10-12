Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Xiao Guodong
Xiao Guodong

Snooker results: Xiao Guodong wins his first ranking title after 17 years at the Wuhan Open

By Sporting Life
17:04 · SAT October 12, 2024

Xiao Guodong held off a fightback from compatriot Si Jiahui to win the final of the Wuhan Open 10-7 and land his first ranking title after 17 years as a professional.

In only the third final between two players from mainland China, Xiao – who knocked out reigning world champion Kyren Wilson earlier in the tournament – built on a solid start to forge a 6-3 lead during Saturday’s opening session.

After Xiao won the first two frames of the match, world number 13 Si – who had made a maiden 147 break as he outclassed world number one Judd Trump in the semi-finals – got on the board with a run of 109.

Following the mid-session interval, Xiao edged a close fifth frame, winning 54-52 on the black after almost an hour, before then finishing up with breaks of 129 and 73 to take control of the best-of-19 final.

Having extended his lead in the evening up to 9-4 on the back of breaks of 113 and 77 to leave himself one away, Si dug in to cut the deficit after reeling off three straight frames, which included a fine 131.

Xiao, though, finally got over the winning line in the 17th frame, taking it 78-46 to take the winner’s cheque of £140,000.

It was the 35-year-old’s first ranking title since turning professional in 2007 and also pushes Xiao up towards the world’s top 16.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....