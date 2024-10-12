Snooker results: Xiao Guodong wins his first ranking title after 17 years at the Wuhan Open

In only the third final between two players from mainland China, Xiao – who knocked out reigning world champion Kyren Wilson earlier in the tournament – built on a solid start to forge a 6-3 lead during Saturday’s opening session.

After Xiao won the first two frames of the match, world number 13 Si – who had made a maiden 147 break as he outclassed world number one Judd Trump in the semi-finals – got on the board with a run of 109.

Following the mid-session interval, Xiao edged a close fifth frame, winning 54-52 on the black after almost an hour, before then finishing up with breaks of 129 and 73 to take control of the best-of-19 final.

Having extended his lead in the evening up to 9-4 on the back of breaks of 113 and 77 to leave himself one away, Si dug in to cut the deficit after reeling off three straight frames, which included a fine 131.

Xiao, though, finally got over the winning line in the 17th frame, taking it 78-46 to take the winner’s cheque of £140,000.

It was the 35-year-old’s first ranking title since turning professional in 2007 and also pushes Xiao up towards the world’s top 16.