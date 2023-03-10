Thepchaiya Un-Nooh overcame Hossein Vafaei 7-6 in a thrilling clash to reach the Six Reds World Championship final in Thailand.

The home favourite held his nerve in the deciding frame to send the crowd wild and he'll now meet Ding Junhui or Tom Ford for the title on Saturday over a best-of-15 frames. It's the third time Un-Nooh has reached the final of this invitational tournament, which was first staged in 2008 and last held in 2019, having won the title in 2015 when beating Liang Wenbo 8-2 and finishing runner-up to Mark Williams in 2017.

Listen to that noise! 🤩



Home favourite Thepchaiya Un-Nooh holds his nerve in the decider to secure a spot in the final. 🇹🇭 #SixRedWorldChampionship | @F1Un_Nooh pic.twitter.com/D91Vcm3OZx — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) March 10, 2023

Vafaei had surged into a 5-2 lead but a crucial miss in the eighth frame allowed Un-Nooh to make a frame-winning break of 50 to get himself back into the match. The world number 45 pulled another back only for Vafaei to take the next and move one away from victory at 6-4 up. Un-Nooh produced a gutsy break of 59 to stay alive before edging a tight 12th frame and running away with the decider. “I am so relieved. When I was 6-4 down I was not feeling good. I just looked at my family to give me some power. He missed in the last frame and I got the first chance. It is a good game to win,” said 37-year-old Un-Nooh.