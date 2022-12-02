When Trump edged into a 4-3 lead, he would have surely felt he had one foot in what would have been only his second semi-final of the season, but Thepchaiya ensured the match went the distance thanks a typically rapid brake of 104 moments later, and he gave himself numerous chances of winning the decider.

A match full of quality and featuring a number of big breaks turned into a dogfight in the deciding frame, both players wilting under the pressure until Trump missed a tough pot to the yellow pocket and handed victory to his clearly relieved opponent.

A poor positional shot on the final red meant Thepchaiya was made to wait for his victory, and when Trump missed the final pink with the rest, Thepchaiya was left with a tricky rest shot of his own on the black.

Again Thepchaiya fluffed his lines, leaving the black hanging over the pocket and allowing Trump to force a re-spotted black, meaning this latest edition of snooker theatre had one final act to deliver.

This time is was Trump who had the first bite of the cherry after Thepchaiya produced a poor safety, but he missed from distance and watched on in horror as the black trundled down the table and settled close to the bottom corner pocket.

A puff of the cheeks from Thepchaiya upon finally finishing the job told the story of a thrilling afternoon, and he can now look forward to a semi-final with either Kyren Wilson or Gary Wilson.

The action started at a ferocious pace as Trump rattled off centuries in frames two and four, but Thepchaiya claimed a share of the early spoils to ensure the scores were level at the mid-session interval.

Trump then appeared to be taking control when taking two of the next three frames, but Thepchaiya winning the sixth frame despite Trump firing in a break of 61 kept the former in the hunt, and his dazzling century soon after – the third of the match – set up a memorable finish.