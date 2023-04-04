Moody has been in the spotlight lately, having earned a professional tourcard with his victory at the WSF Junior Open. That was featured in a recent CBBC documentary as the programme highlighted Moody’s relationship with 2005 World Champion Shaun Murphy, who has been acting as a mentor to him.

The considerable talents of the 16-year-old were first displayed on the professional circuit at last season’s Shoot Out, where he made the last 64. He is now just three wins away from competing at the Crucible.

Moody produced an impressive display on day one in Sheffield, crafting breaks of 59, 110, 54, 86, 90 and 72. Next up he faces China’s Zhang Anda in the second round.

“I’m very proud of myself. There was such relief at potting the winning balls. I couldn’t stop shaking, I couldn’t breathe. I just tried to hold myself together and it worked,” said debutant Moody.

“It means everything. All of the practice has paid off. I came here not expecting anything and just thought I’d enjoy it. When you get to nine that all goes out of the window and you are desperate to get over the line.

“We first met Shaun a few years ago in Hull and he said he wanted to help me. It has gone on from there. In certain parts of games, he has told me what to do. It pays off in matches like this. It looked good in the documentary, it is like father and son.”