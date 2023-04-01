Fittingly, Selby was able to come back to the table and try his hand, but Murphy prevailed after potting the final red from distance to reach his third ranking final in four since the middle of February.

The Leicester man produced breaks of 81, 78 and 106, the highest of the match, to force a decider, but it was Murphy who took the vital opening as he plotted his way to a lead which left Selby requiring snookers.

In a match that had seen the pair level at 3-3, 4-4 and 6-6, Murphy reeled off three frames in a row to move into a commanding lead before Selby got down to work.

𝗠𝗨𝗥𝗣𝗛𝗬 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗝𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥 🪄 Shaun Murphy has defeated Mark Selby in a decider to reach the @Duelbits Tour Championship final in Hull! A scintillating Saturday night of snooker from both 👏 #DuelbitsSeries pic.twitter.com/dRHu7wgd3y

“He (Selby) never knows when he’s beaten and goodness knows he’s beaten me on enough of these big nights," said Murphy.

“He beat me in the World Championship final a couple of years ago. We’ve had so many great matches. Tonight was another one of those.

“It’s a massive event, great series, it’s just Kyren and me left and I can’t wait to go head to head with him.

“If he plays like he did in his previous match (the 10-5 win over Ding Junhui in which he made six centuries) we needn’t bother, we’ll just save everyone the mess and call it a day!

“But I’m looking forward to it, I think it will be a really good day for us both and one of us will be stood here with the trophy.”

Selby said: “I gave it everything, I never give in – that’s my attitude, until the last ball is potted.

“I sort of fell asleep a little bit in the second session, I lost a bit of concentration. But I gave it my all from 9-6, had half a chance in the decider.

“All credit to Shaun, I thought he played great, he looked like he was going to score at every single chance he got, and I wish him all the best in the final.”