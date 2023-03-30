World number six Murphy trailed 5-1, but won the last two frames in the opening session to trail 5-3 and went on to win seven of the next 10 after the interval.

He will face Mark Selby or Ryan Day for a place in the final, while Kyren Wilson and Ding Junhui will contest the other last-four tie.

Milkins, the world number 16, took control and opened up a four-frame lead at the Bonus Arena with three half-century breaks before Murphy reduced the deficit.

The first frame in the evening session went to Milkins but Murphy reeled off the next five, producing scores of 64, 106, 67 and 56 to forge 8-6 ahead.

Milkins stopped the rot and levelled it up at 8-8 before Murphy edged ahead again and then sealed victory with a final-frame break of 128.