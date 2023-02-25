Murphy beat Kyren Wilson 6-3 to earn a meeting with Ali Carter as he looks to go one better than when losing to Robert Milkins in Wales, a result which cost Carter a £150,000 bonus.

Carter had led the BetVictor bonus series and could only be passed by Milkins should the latter go on to win the event, which he did with an impressive display to fend off a back-to-form Murphy and triumph 9-7.

Sunday's winner will collect a cheque for £125,000 and it's Murphy who will start favourite, two more centuries against Wilson following on from his 6-0 demolition of Ryan Day in their quarter-final.

Wilson put up more of a fight as the pair traded blows over the opening four frames, but Murphy took control after the interval with a 137 clearance, his second century and highest break of the match.

Wilson levelled again, but a 94 break from Murphy got him back in front and this time he pressed on to secure a place in Sunday's final.