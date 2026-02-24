The Chinese star compiled four stunning century breaks in four frames and achieved a 100% pot success rate along the way to storm into round two.

Murphy just managed a solitary point compared to the 524 scored by his inspired opponent, whose breaks of 130, 136, 119 and 130 left him in awe.

Afterwards, Murphy told the BBC: "That's the best performance in a best of seven match I've ever seen. If that was Ronnie or Judd, that would be in the news... quite literally the best performance I've ever witnessed in a match of that length."