Shaun Murphy applauds his opponent
Snooker results: Shaun Murphy on the receiving end of the 'best performance I've ever seen' at the Welsh Open as Chang Bingyu wins 4-0 with four centuries

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Tue February 24, 2026 · 2h ago

Chang Bingyu blitzed Shaun Murphy 4-0 at the Welsh Open with a perfect display of potting as the Magician branded it as the "best ever performance in a best of seven match".

The Chinese star compiled four stunning century breaks in four frames and achieved a 100% pot success rate along the way to storm into round two.

Murphy just managed a solitary point compared to the 524 scored by his inspired opponent, whose breaks of 130, 136, 119 and 130 left him in awe.

Afterwards, Murphy told the BBC: "That's the best performance in a best of seven match I've ever seen. If that was Ronnie or Judd, that would be in the news... quite literally the best performance I've ever witnessed in a match of that length."

