Snooker results: Shaun Murphy beats Anthony McGill 10-7 in British Open final

Victory marked Murphy's first ranking title success for 26 months, though he did win the Masters in January and again did things the hard way this week, coming through a particularly challenging draw that included Judd Trump and Neil Robertson.

The final itself was no easier, McGill making much of the early running in a high-quality opening session that featured four century breaks, three from Murphy who rallied brilliantly to end the afternoon all square 4-4.

It was a similar story in the evening session as McGill worked his way into a 7-6 lead, but couldn't finish the job in the home straight.

In a flash, the title was Murphy's who pounced brilliantly when his opponent faltered only slightly, breaks of 76, 72 and 66 bringing a premature end to a contest that had promised to go all the way.