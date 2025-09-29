Snooker results: Shaun Murphy beats Anthony McGill 10-7 in British Open final

Shaun Murphy is British Open champion having beaten Anthony McGill 10-7 in Sunday's final in Cheltenham.
Victory marked Murphy's first ranking title success for 26 months, though he did win the Masters in January and again did things the hard way this week, coming through a particularly challenging draw that included Judd Trump and Neil Robertson.
The final itself was no easier, McGill making much of the early running in a high-quality opening session that featured four century breaks, three from Murphy who rallied brilliantly to end the afternoon all square 4-4.
It was a similar story in the evening session as McGill worked his way into a 7-6 lead, but couldn't finish the job in the home straight.
In a flash, the title was Murphy's who pounced brilliantly when his opponent faltered only slightly, breaks of 76, 72 and 66 bringing a premature end to a contest that had promised to go all the way.
Murphy dropped out of the top 16 recently, but victory here and a first prize of £100,000 now sets him up well for the rest of the season.
Murphy told World Snooker Tour: "When you haven't been in a ranking final for a long time, I was grateful for the opportunity and so pleased that my game was there today when I needed it
"I have a great team behind me who help me so much, when I am not feeling 100 per cent they push me on. For it all to come together today is extremely rewarding.
"I have been watching the likes of Trump, Selby and Robertson winning multiple titles in a season and I would like to get back to that level.
"I still think I am dangerous on my day, as I have proved this week so I just need to add consistency.
"I have to give Anthony credit because he is so tough to beat, I respect him so much as a player and I'm sure there will be more titles for him in the future."