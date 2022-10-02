The 42-year-old, who turned pro way back in 1999, had won all three of his previous ranking titles since 2017 – including the 2021 Shoot Out – but none as prestigious as this event, which sees him pick up a cheque for £100,000.

As well as being the big underdog with the bookmakers and most snooker fans, Day hadn't given himself much chance of defeating the in-form Northern Irishman either.

After his scrappy win over Robbie Williams on Saturday, the Manchester United fan said: "To be honest, if I could concede the match now, I would. I'd go home and play golf then watch the Manchester derby with a couple of beers."

Thankfully, not only did he miss United's 6-3 hiding at the hands of City, but his extended stay in Milton Keynes earned him the biggest pay day of his long career.

There had been very little between the pair throughout the final. Allen got off to a flying start with a break of 126 and another century of 105 edged him 3-2 ahead only for Day to hit back with runs of 58 and 54 in an opening session that ended 4-4.

Neither player was able to open up a two-frame lead until Day made successive breaks of 74, 70 and 84 to turn a 7-6 deficit into a 9-7 lead before finally getting over the line in a scrappy 17th frame.