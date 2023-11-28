McGill began ominously with a century break and then moved into a 2-0 lead, but thereafter it was one-way traffic as O'Sullivan marched into round two, 30 years to the day after his victory in the event as a 17-year-old.

Successive runs of 89 were followed by three more half-centuries as O'Sullivan responded to Judd Trump's impressive opening win, the two potentially on course to meet in the final of the first Triple Crown event on the calendar.

It's one that O'Sullivan has dominated down the years, seeming to particularly relish trips to York.

"You get to the point when you think I'll just keep going as long as I can," he said afterwards.

"When I was 35, I thought I was probably done and dusted. But I've had my best 10 years. I thought anything was a bonus. I think you appreciate it more. I'm a born again snooker player."