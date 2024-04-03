The pair's long-term rivalry reached boiling point in the wake of their last meeting in the Masters final back in January - which the Rocket won 10-7 before both players became embroiled in a war of words via their press conferences.

Needle and tension was expected in this latest showdown but instead O'Sullivan let his potting do the talking and despite not managing a single century, he dominated from start to finish with nine 50+ breaks in a resounding triumph.

Carter was 7-0 down before he compiled breaks of 141 and 70 to get on the board either side of the session interval but this merely served to add a degree of respectability to the scoreline as O'Sullivan promptly wrapped up a 10-2 win.