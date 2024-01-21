Things were looking bleak for last week's Masters champion when he watched Trump win the first four frames of the day, but O'Sullivan gave himself a lifeline by finishing the first session only 5-3 behind, and he produced another irresistible comeback in the evening session.

Just as was the case in the final of the Masters a week ago, he received plenty of help from his opponent who fell apart as match entered the latter stages, a barely believable miss on the final black of frame 14, one which would have drawn him level at 7-7, summing up Trump's night and handing O'Sullivan an 8-6 advantage he would not let slip.