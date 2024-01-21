Ronnie O'Sullivan won his fourth major title of the season, and second in as many weeks, when coming from 4-0 down to beat Judd Trump 10-7 in the final of the World Grand Prix.
Things were looking bleak for last week's Masters champion when he watched Trump win the first four frames of the day, but O'Sullivan gave himself a lifeline by finishing the first session only 5-3 behind, and he produced another irresistible comeback in the evening session.
Just as was the case in the final of the Masters a week ago, he received plenty of help from his opponent who fell apart as match entered the latter stages, a barely believable miss on the final black of frame 14, one which would have drawn him level at 7-7, summing up Trump's night and handing O'Sullivan an 8-6 advantage he would not let slip.
