Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Cricket
Golf
Darts
Snooker
NFL
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Other Sports
Anthony McGill has left Ronnie O'Sullivan on the ropes at the Crucible
Ronnie O'Sullivan found his flow to beat Hossein Vafaei

Snooker results: Ronnie O'Sullivan sets up quarter-final clash with Jimmy Robertson at World Grand Prix

By Sporting Life
15:23 · THU December 16, 2021

Ronnie O'Sullivan improved as the match went on as he beat Hossein Vafaei 4-1 to reach the last eight at snooker's World Grand Prix.

In search of his 38th ranking title and second in the event, O'Sullivan rattled off four frames running having lost the opener, signing off with breaks of 107 and 81.

O'Sullivan had lost 5-0 when the pair met in German Masters qualifying earlier this year, but after levelling the scores was never in any real danger despite missing several chances before finding his stride late on.

Clearly, there was room for improvement and O'Sullivan said: "There’s no enjoyment stinking gaffs out like that, that was horrendous. If I was to play like that, you have to be honest with yourself, I’m not going to get any better now, I know when to throw it in because I didn’t enjoy that."

Next for O'Sullivan is a meeting with Jimmy Robertson, who came from behind three times in a 4-3 victory over in-form Luca Brecel.

Brecel can lay claim to being the hottest player in the sport, having won the Scottish Open on Sunday and lost in the final of the UK Championship a week earlier, but failed to capitalise having led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, as Robertson secured a notable scalp.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....