Ronnie O'Sullivan will face Judd Trump in the final of the Champion of Champions after a one-sided 6-2 victory over Fan Zhengyi on Saturday night.

Breaks of 89, 117, 86, 55, 62, 53 and 75 saw O'Sullivan reach the final of the event for the sixth time in just nine appearances, and with the exception of frames three and seven his young opponent offered little resistance. That's not to say Fan was without chances, but they needed taking. He did so only twice, including with a century of his own to extend the match longer than had appeared likely, but in cutting a 5-1 deficit by a frame was never likely to be doing anything but massaging the scoreline. So it proved as O'Sullivan dominated the following frame, winning it in two visits to gain a measure of revenge for Fan's 10-9 stunner in the final of the European Masters, and he'll now head into a showstopper with Trump seeking his second title of the campaign following victory in Hong Kong.

Who do you think will win Sunday's Champion of Champions final? #snooker — Nick Metcalfe (@Nick_Metcalfe) November 5, 2022

"I don't know if I was good, or he was not very good," said O'Sullivan. "He had loads of chances, an unbelievable amount of chances, but that's the way it goes sometimes. "I'm just out there doing a job, trying my best, that's all you can do really. Asked about reaching his sixth final in nine tries, O'Sullivan said: "It's a normal return. I've won pretty much every tournament quite a few times, made finals... 13 Masters finals I think. I'm just here to do a job. I'm looking forward to getting home and seeing the dogs to be honest." And of Sunday's final against the defending champion? "It's great for everyone who loves their snooker," confessed a surly O'Sullivan. "I just hope I can play a little better than I have done. I'll have to to give Judd a game. He looks like he's playing the best snooker this week."