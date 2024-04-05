O'Sullivan has picked up five titles - including the ranked UK Championship and World Grand Prix - from just 11 events entered during the current campaign and will now target a record-extending 42nd ranking crown against either Mark Allen or Mark Williams on Sunday.

The Rocket, who lifted his maiden ranking title at the 1993 UK Championship as a 17-year-old, maintained his incredible form this season at the age of 48 despite a stern challenge from a battling opponent.

Ronnie O'Sullivan into his 64th ranking final at the Tour Championship...31 years after his first. pic.twitter.com/QnVo7eQjGN

Victory in Manchester would also see him draw level with Steve Davis on 81 overall professional snooker titles but the way Wilson pushed him hard until 7-7 will give his fellow finalist hope of stopping him.

Having fallen 2-0 down early on during the afternoon session, O'Sullivan compiled two century breaks of 102 and 110 in the next four frames to open up a 4-2 advantage only for this season's Scottish Open and Welsh Open champion to restore parity at 4-4.

O'Sullivan took three of the opening four frames in the evening session to forge 7-5 ahead and although a gusty Wilson fought back to level the scores again, the Rocket found another gear with runs of 77, 97 and a closing century of 129 to race into the final.