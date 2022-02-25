O'Sullivan hasn't needed to be at the top of his game so far this week, but he produced his best snooker of the tournament on Friday to underline why he is overwhelming favourite to go all on the way on Sunday.

In fact, it could have been argued that Ford came into the last-eight clash with more telling form claims having impressively whitewashed John Higgins only a few days ago, a result that would ultimately count for little when he came up against a rampant Rocket.

O'Sullivan immediately looked in the mood as he put together a sublime clearance of 136 in the opening frame, before following up with a break of 90 to double his lead and then winning frame three after Ford missed the final red.

It was a similar story in the fourth frame as O'Sullivan picked Ford's pocket once again, this time when trumping Ford's initial break of 72 with a typically nerveless clearance of 74.

Ford did ensure he had something to show for his efforts when getting the better of closely-contested frame five, but O'Sullivan was unflustered and finished the job with his second century of the night, a run of 109 that booked his place in the semi-finals.

Waiting for O'Sullivan on Saturday night will be Liang Wenbo, a 5-4 winner over Anthony McGill in a match high on drama, if not always quality.