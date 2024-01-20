"From the very start to the very end it was perfection."

Co-commentator and former Masters champion Alan McManus added: "I’ve seen it and I don’t believe it. It was mind-boggling. It was actually one of those ‘I was there’ nights because frankly it cannot get any better that that.

Former world champion Ken Doherty called O'Sullivan's snooker 'artistic', 'poetic' and 'from the gods', and it was impossible to disagree as the game's greatest played some of his best snooker of what's proving to be a fabulous season.

O'Sullivan registered breaks of 135, 128, 128 and 124 in a one-sided romp that lasted little more than an hour and had pundits and commentators purring, less than a week on from his Masters win.

He'll now face Trump, who in any other year would be a certainty for player of the season, but for now has to settle for second best behind O'Sullivan, now just one leg away from capturing all three Triple Crown events in the same campaign.

O'Sullivan's focus will be on Sunday's final in Leicester, against an opponent who isn't cowed by him. In fact, should Trump win, their head-to-head would read 16 wins apiece.

O’Sullivan made a superb start to Saturday nights encounter with his former protege, making two centuries in the opening three frames to lead 2-1, with his potting close to perfection.

He opened with a break of 135 and, after Ding responded with a score of 85 to level it up at 1-1, O’Sullivan followed up with a 128.

He made a break of 88 in the fourth frame to open up a 3-1 lead, with the four frames before the interval taking just under 45 minutes.

Ding, who beat compatriot Zhang Anda 5-1 to book his semi-final place, was under pressure, and after being given a chance at the start of the fifth frame, he faltered when on 28.

O’Sullivan ruthlessly punished him, compiling a score of 90 to motor 4-1 ahead with an average shot time, up to the end of the fifth frame, of just 14 seconds.

Ding erred on a tricky safety shot early in the sixth frame and O’Sullivan stepped in to rattle off his third century to lead 5-1 after one hour and four minutes. Then he pounced on another Ding mistake in frame seven and faultlessly cleared the table for a final break of 124.

'I am trying my hardest'

"I felt good tonight, I was comfortable," O'Sullivan told ITV. "I wasn't bothered about big breaks but I felt as if I could get the ball where I wanted it to go. I take satisfaction from feeling good over the shot. I was relaxed and confident because I felt that if I got chances I would do something, which hasn't been the case in the last two years."

Asked if this was among his best performances, O'Sullivan replied: "I have had other sessions where I have played good stuff, scored well and played good safety. But it's up there.

"I know earlier this week I said I'm not bothered if I win or lose, but I just meant that sometimes I find it hard to keep the focus and the will to win, because I get so frustrated it gets tiring. But I know people pay good money to come and watch so I always try to put in a professional display, mentally.

"Whether I play well or not is out of my control. I don't want people to think I'm not trying, because I am trying my hardest. Tonight I enjoyed it and the crowd enjoyed it, and that's what keeps me coming back.

"I am looking forward to it, best of 19 against Judd who is playing fantastically well. I will need to play like that to have a chance. If I can feel comfortable over the shot then I'll enjoy it."