The Rocket headed to York on the back of a poor run of form dating back to August that had seen him slide down to 13th in the world rankings, while he was also beaten by Tony Drago in a Snooker 900 tournament in midweek.

However, he looked much more like his old self against Jack Lisowski at the Barbican and completed a 6-4 victory with a sparkling clearance of 133.

Afterwards he told the BBC: ""I was just trying to get my game right because it was that bad I was just losing the plot. I was nervous out there. I was nervous before I went out, I feel like I'm all at sea but only matches will get that out of the way.

"I can play rubbish and win but I've just got to play enough matches. I've won the majority of my tournaments not playing great."

As for his expectations in the rest of the season, he added: "Over the last three years I have slowly lowered my expectations of what I expect from a tournament. You are a realist. You cannot blow smoke. It is not about one win.

"If I feel like I am now the results will come. I still think I can win another World Championship. People might think I'm off my head but I find that one of the easiest to win because it's a long duration and people crack up and you've just got to play solid.

"I've got to start raising. I am here to win. I am coming with the attitude to win. I might not win but I am here with that attitude and we'll see what happens."

O'Sullivan will now face Neil Robertson in the second round after he beat Liam Highfield 6-4 on Sunday afternoon.