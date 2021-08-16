He didn't need to be at his best to see off his veteran opponent in Coventry, dominating three of the first four frames which were largely scrappy affairs, before putting the match to bed with a fluent run of 60 in frame five.

The Rocket remains without a title success since the 2020 World Championship, but he has continued to knock hard on the door and reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Open only last week.

It was similarly straightforward for Hossein Vafaei who beat Gary Wilson by the same scoreline, his high break of 119 the highlight of the match.

Brecel brushes Brown aside

Last week's Scottish Open hero Luca Brecel maintained his red-hot form with a stunning 4-1 rout of Jordan Brown.

Brecel has enjoyed a fine season so far, winning last week on the back of his run to the final of the UK Championship in York, and he looked in sublime touch once more on Wednesday.

The Belgian opened up with a typically silky run of exactly 100, before adding breaks of 57 and 88 as he surged into a 3-0 lead.

Brown did stop the rot when winning frame four, but Brecel knocked in his second century off the match moments later to progress to the last 16