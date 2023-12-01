O'Sullivan came through a deciding frame against Robert Milkins on Thursday and it was a case of rinse and repeat 24 hours later, the 47-year-old once again finding himself in big trouble when losing four frames on the spin to trail 5-4.

To his great credit, O'Sullivan dug deep, despite visibly struggling with his game, and after getting the better of a protracted safety battle in frame 10, produced a typically nerveless run of 77 to take the match all the way.

And when Zhou turned down a tough red from distance early in the decider, instead opting to dump the cue ball on the bottom cushion, O'Sullivan stepped up with a brilliant pot to the yellow pocket before quickly shifting gears and winning the match in fine style, a magnificent 122 featuring all the flair and poise of old as he sealed his place in an 11th UK Championship semi-final.

O'Sullivan had appeared set for a carefree afternoon when cruising into a 3-0 lead, helped by breaks of 125 and 68 in the opening two frames, Zhou once again looking in awe of an opponent who had whitewashed him twice in two previous meetings at this very tournament.

However, Zhou was afforded a foothold in the match when winning the fourth frame and it wasn't long before cracks began to appear in O'Sullivan's play, firstly an issue with his tip and then a host of unforced errors that allowed the Chinese to claw his way back into the contest.