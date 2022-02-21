The Rocket last faced Bond in the semi-finals of the 1998 Scottish Open and unfortunately for the 56-year-old, time still hasn't really taken its toll on the genius that kept him in his chair for most of the evening.

O'Sullivan, who holds a 100% record over Bond, won four of their six prior matches by 6-5 scorelines but this always looked as though it would be one-way traffic as soon as he opened up with a break of 82.

A whitewash was on the cards at 3-0 only for Bond to hit back in frame four but any hopes of a revival were swiftly crushed when O'Sullivan produced a majestic break of 132 to take his astonishing career tally of centuries to 1,135.

However, the sight of a Rocket century never wares off for snooker fans - even on a Monday night in Milton Keynes - and the sight of one very appreciative young supporter in the audience shows how his brilliance transcends all generations.