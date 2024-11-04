Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Ronnie O'Sullivan is back for this year's Tour Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan's campaign is over

Snooker results: Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes out of the International Championship

By Sporting Life
14:13 · TUE November 05, 2024

China’s Pang Junxu made back-to-back centuries to beat Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-4 in the third round of the International Championship in Nanjing.

O’Sullivan fought back from 4-2 down to level the scores, but the seven-time world champion failed to pot a single ball in the last two frames.

Pang made breaks of 120 and 123 to seal his place in the last 16 and looked on course to make a maximum 147 break in the ninth frame.

The 24-year-old ran out of position on the final red and collided with the yellow in potting it, but potted a thin black from long range and then rattled the yellow in the jaws of both corner pockets.

Pang will face Jackson Page in the next round after the Welshman beat Ali Carter 6-4, while John Higgins conceded just 31 points in the first five frames as he thrashed Matthew Stevens 6-1.

Chris Wakelin made two centuries and further breaks of 60, 85 and 63 as he beat former world champion Shaun Murphy 6-3, while world number one Judd Trump defeated Joe O’Connor 6-4.

Also on Tuesday, Xu Si registered a maximum break, a day after Pang's attempt at one had broken down on the yellow.

International Championship: Last 16

  • Zhang Anda/Lyu Haotian v John Higgins
  • Chris Wakelin v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh/Mark Williams
  • Pang Junxu v Jackson Page
  • Jack Lisowski v Xiao Guodong/Mark Allen
  • Judd Trump v Xu Si/Ryan Day
  • Gary Wilson v Mark Selby
  • Jiang Jun/Yuan Sijun v Ding Junhui/Hossein Vafaei
  • Barry Hawkins/Neil Robertson v Wu Yize/Kyren Wilson

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....