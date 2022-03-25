The six-time world champion was making his debut appearance in the event, which was first staged back in 2016, and knew that claiming the title would see him pocket the £150,000 BetVictor Series bonus.

O'Sullivan looked on course for a relatively comfortable victory when opening up a 3-1 lead over the world number 45 with high breaks of 60 and 51 but Woollaston won the next two frames to force a decider.

Woollaston, who has only reached three ranking quarter-finals since an unlikely run to the 2015 Welsh Open final, held his nerve with a break of 61 to send the Rocket crashing out.