Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Darts
Snooker
Rugby Union
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Cricket
Other Sports
Ronnie O'Sullivan lost to Ben Woollaston
Ronnie O'Sullivan lost to Ben Woollaston

Snooker results: Ronnie O'Sullivan crashes out of Gibraltar Open after losing to Ben Woollaston

By Sporting Life
15:51 · FRI March 25, 2022

Ben Woollaston caused a huge upset at the Gibraltar Open as he defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-3 in the first round.

The six-time world champion was making his debut appearance in the event, which was first staged back in 2016, and knew that claiming the title would see him pocket the £150,000 BetVictor Series bonus.

O'Sullivan looked on course for a relatively comfortable victory when opening up a 3-1 lead over the world number 45 with high breaks of 60 and 51 but Woollaston won the next two frames to force a decider.

Woollaston, who has only reached three ranking quarter-finals since an unlikely run to the 2015 Welsh Open final, held his nerve with a break of 61 to send the Rocket crashing out.

Like what you've read?
Email

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....