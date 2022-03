The six-time world champion was making his debut appearance in the event, which was first staged back in 2016, and knew that claiming the title would see him pocket the ยฃ150,000 BetVictor Series bonus.

O'Sullivan looked on course for a relatively comfortable victory when opening up a 3-1 lead over the world number 45 with high breaks of 60 and 51 but Woollaston won the next two frames to force a decider.

Woollaston, who has only reached three ranking quarter-finals since an unlikely run to the 2015 Welsh Open final, held his nerve with a break of 61 to send the Rocket crashing out.