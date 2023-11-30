Ronnie O'Sullivan survived a stern test of his UK Championship credentials to beat Robert Milkins 6-5.
Milkins fought back from 4-2 and 5-3 down to force a deciding frame but missed a simple pink early on and then a delicate red to the centre pocket, and the latter turned the match back in O'Sullivan's favour.
O'Sullivan came back to the table trailing 24-0 and faced with a thin red he elected to play left-handed, finding the pocket to trigger a run of 46 which ended with a rare loss of cue-ball control.
That mistake eventually resulted in a third chance for Milkins, but another poor miss proved his final contribution as O'Sullivan hauled himself over the line at last.
O'Sullivan was 2-0 down early on but then ran off four frames in succession either side of the interval, registering the joint-highest break of the TV stages along the way with a 142 clearance.
The 83 break he produced in frame eight left Milkins needing all four remaining frames and he threatened to do it, a century of his own triggering what might've been a miraculous comeback had he held his nerve at 5-5.
But while Milkins couldn't make the most of three bites of the cherry, O'Sullivan took two and it was finally enough.
Next for O'Sullivan is a quarter-final meeting with Zhou Yuelong, who was a 6-3 winner against his idol growing up, John Higgins.
Zhou had already accounted for Neil Robertson and exuded poise when his chance came in frame nine, picking apart the necessary reds with only the pink to work with.