Milkins fought back from 4-2 and 5-3 down to force a deciding frame but missed a simple pink early on and then a delicate red to the centre pocket, and the latter turned the match back in O'Sullivan's favour.

O'Sullivan came back to the table trailing 24-0 and faced with a thin red he elected to play left-handed, finding the pocket to trigger a run of 46 which ended with a rare loss of cue-ball control.

That mistake eventually resulted in a third chance for Milkins, but another poor miss proved his final contribution as O'Sullivan hauled himself over the line at last.

O'Sullivan was 2-0 down early on but then ran off four frames in succession either side of the interval, registering the joint-highest break of the TV stages along the way with a 142 clearance.