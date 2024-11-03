Snooker results: Ronnie O’Sullivan beats Mink Nutcharut in Nanjing

O’Sullivan, who has skipped a host of tournaments in recent weeks, lost the opening frame to Thailand’s Nutcharut after the match was delayed for overcrowding at the 1865 Innovation Hall.

But the seven-time world champion responded with a 124 break in the next before further scores of 89 and 61 helped him into a 4-1 lead.

Nutcharut took the next two frames to close the gap but O’Sullivan responded with breaks of 69 and 132 to seal the win.