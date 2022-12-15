O'Sullivan had been one of the tournament favourites following two early wins in Brentwood, but he was put in his place by Gould who turned in a polished display.

The opening frame of the contest proved key in deciding the outcome of the match, O'Sullivan in first with a run of 56 before missing frame ball and allowing Gould to pull off a crucial steal.

Gould kept his cool to pot a tricky final red along the side cushion and mopped up the colours, and then doubled his lead moments later thanks to a break of 60 in frame two.