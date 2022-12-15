Sporting Life
Martin Gould
Martin Gould

Snooker results: Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by Martin Gould at the English Open

By Sporting Life
15:09 · THU December 15, 2022

Martin Gould recorded his best win of the season when beating Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-1 to progress to the last 16 of the English Open.

O'Sullivan had been one of the tournament favourites following two early wins in Brentwood, but he was put in his place by Gould who turned in a polished display.

The opening frame of the contest proved key in deciding the outcome of the match, O'Sullivan in first with a run of 56 before missing frame ball and allowing Gould to pull off a crucial steal.

Gould kept his cool to pot a tricky final red along the side cushion and mopped up the colours, and then doubled his lead moments later thanks to a break of 60 in frame two.

O'Sullivan hit back with a typically brisk 78, but Gould didn't relent and finished the job in some style.

A break of 57 put him on the cusp of a famous victory, and he rounded off a good afternoon's work with a match-sealing hand of 61.

Hawkins and Williams through

Barry Hawkins made a high break of 127 as he beat Marco Fu 4-2, while Mark Williams reeled off four breaks of over 50 as he whitewashed Matthew Selt 4-0.

