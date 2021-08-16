O'Sullivan was behind early against Robbie Williams, who produced breaks of 114 and 68 to take a 2-1 lead, but thereafter it was all O'Sullivan as breaks of 91, 74, 66 and 55 ensured he was the first man through to round three.

Wilson soon followed, bossing his match with Jak Jones right from the first frame, as a 113 break set him on course for a whitewash 6-0 victory. He'll face Wu Yize next.

O'Sullivan and Wilson are on course to meet in the quarter-finals and if either does emerge from the second quarter, they might expect to go all the way after Neil Robertson exited from the top of the draw.