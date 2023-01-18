Sporting Life
Noppon Saengkham secured one of the wins of his career
Ronnie O'Sullivan was beaten by Noppon Saengkham

Snooker results: Noppon Saengkham knocks out Ronnie O'Sullivan

By Sporting Life
21:07 · WED January 18, 2023

Noppon Saengkham produced one of the performances of his career to knock defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan out of the World Grand Prix.

Trailing 2-0, Saengkham rattled off four frames in succession to beat O'Sullivan for the first time, and leave the latter's hopes of qualifying for the Players Championship hanging by a thread.

After edging into the lead, Saengkham had multiple chances to close out the match and nerves appeared to be getting the better of him when he missed a half-ball pink for the upset.

But O'Sullivan immediately left his opponent with an opportunity from range and this time the Thai made no mistake, before slumping over the table in a mixture of joy and relief.

"He played amazing, he potted some great balls," said a typically magnanimous O'Sullivan. "He just played brilliant. He's such an improved player, I watched him play Selby, he played some fantastic stuff and carried it through today.

"I gave it my best, it wasn't good enough on the day. If I played well or bad I don't really know. I was 2-0 up, he managed to reel off four frames on the spin, so every credit to him."

On the other table, Jack Lisowski missed a 147 opportunity in a 4-2 victory over Zhou Yuelong.

Lisowski potted 11 reds and 11 black before missing the 12th, is 89 break one of four half-centuries.

Afternoon session

Shaun Murphy stormed into the second round of the World Grand Prix with a whitewash victory over Ali Carter.

The Magician, who hasn't cleared the first hurdle in this event since his run to the 2018 quarter-finals, was always in command against the Captain after opening up with a break of 91.

After doubling his lead, a run of 65 helped him take a hard-fought third frame before finishing the job in the next to set up a second-round meeting with Kyren Wilson.

Sam Craigie joined him in the last 16 with a highly impressive 4-2 triumph over Tom Ford which included two century breaks of 113 and 107 as well as a fine run of 97 in frame six.

Luca Brecel also triumphed during the afternoon session with a 4-1 win over Joe Perry, with high breaks of 77 and 60.

