Thai player Saengkham – who knocked out Mark Selby and then Ronnie O’Sullivan in previous rounds – made three half-century breaks to edge past Masters runner-up Williams after the veteran Welshman failed to convert an opportunity in the eighth frame to force a decider.

"I am very happy today. It is a very big win to beat Mark Williams. I tried to protect every ball, but his long potting is so good," Saengkham told World Snooker Tour.

"I have had a very good performance this week. I am so happy. I still can’t believe it because in the last few months I haven’t been on form. I am here now and it is amazing.

"I have three experiences of semi-finals. This time I will try my best. I have good experience now. I will enjoy and keep smiling. I think this week is going to be my week."

Thursday’s other match of the evening session finished on the stroke of midnight as Mark Allen also progressed to the last four after a gritty 5-4 victory over Jack Lisowski, who had fought back with a fine break of 68 to take the penultimate frame.

Lisowski had earlier led 2-1, before losing a protracted fourth frame which was marred by controversy after both players disagreed over the over the award of a free ball, which Lisowski eventually elected not to take after Allen couldn't agree with the referee's original decision.

It proved to be a turning point, with Allen winning that frame and the one after with breaks of 59 and 52, from which point he was able to keep Lisowski at arms length.

Allen said afterwards: "To be honest it is more important having a B game. You probably play your very best a couple of times a season, or a handful of times a year. You need to have that B game and sometimes your C game to get through.

"If you can nick those matches when you aren’t at your best it turns your season around. Two years ago I had a terrible season, because I lost almost every decider I played.

"I wasn’t getting on the right end of those close games, I’ve got on the right end of nearly every one this season. It makes a huge difference."