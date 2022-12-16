Williams made his first competitive 147 break against Robert Milkins at the 2005 World Championship, and his second at a minor event in 2010. It is already the seventh maximum break of the season.

After potting the black, Williams began sauntering off for the mid-session interval before being called back to accept the congratulations of his Australian opponent.

The 47-year-old Welshman recorded the third maximum of his career in the third frame, having lost the first three frames, compiling just 17 points in the process.

𝑹𝒆-𝒘𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚 𝒃𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒔 ✍️ Mark Williams becomes the 𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭 snooker player to make a maximum with this incredible 147 at the English Open 👏 #EnglishOpen | @MarkWil147 pic.twitter.com/eOMw508X2Y

In a breathless encounter played to a brilliant standard, the two former world champions traded five centuries and brought the crowd to their feet when Robertson finished off with flawless 127 to secure his place in the semi-finals.

It had been a case of trading punches up until that point, Williams knocking in another century in frame seven to reduce his arrears to 4-3, having earlier trailed 4-1 as Robertson reeled off breaks of 73, 97, 100 and 102.

Despite the Welshman's valiant efforts, it was Robertson who prevailed to set up a meeting with Mark Selby in the last four.

Selby finished with a flourish to beat AlI Carter 5-3, winning three frames on the bounce thanks to runs of 127, 68 and 73.

Robertson told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "There were hardly any unforced errors, both of us were really clinical. I guess the only difference was that I had him in a bit more trouble with my safety to force the errors.

"It was a brilliant match and capped off by Mark’s 147. It was an amazing break, nearly perfect all the way.

"This will be my third semi-final in the Home Nations this season, and in the other two I have not given enough care to playing containing safeties. I have made it too easy for my opponent.

"Today my safety was a lot better. When I played Joe O’Connor in Scotland, I gave him five or six easy starters. He stood up to the pressure really well, but he should never have had those chances.

"I know what the recipe is now, for the rest of the season. If I can give safety that extra attention and care, to go along with the long potting and heavy scoring, hopefully I’ll see similar success to last season."