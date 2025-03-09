Snooker results: Neil Robertson hammers Stuart Bingham 10-0 in World Grand Prix final

Bingham – who was tipped each-way at 66/1 in James Cooper's pre-tournament preview – has enjoyed a welcome return to form this week, but the final was a match to forget for the former world champion as Robertson turned in a dazzling display.

The writing was on the wall when Robertson kicked off with breaks of 87 and 104, and further runs of 71 and 59 allowed him to race into a 4-0 lead.

Frame five was harder work, but Robertson again won it, before closing out the opening session with breaks of 72, 78 and 66, the sixth and eighth frames real hammer blows to Bingham who should've won both.

Resuming 8-0 down, Bingham was always at the last chance saloon bar, even more so when Robertson won another close frame to extend his advantage to 9-0.

By now Bingham had raised the white flat and Robertson duly closed out the match moments later, the 25th ranking title of his career notched up in memorable style.

Robertson told World Snooker Tour: "The three times I’ve been here to play in big tournaments, I’ve won two of them. The strike rate is pretty good. I wish I could play in Hong Kong every week!

"The event is amazing and the crowd yesterday and today has been brilliant. They’ve created a wonderful atmosphere. It is a place that I really enjoy coming to.

"It is very rare to win by a whitewash in a final. It certainly wasn’t what I expected coming into the match today. I started brilliantly in the first four frames and after that I was able to capitalise on some mistakes from Stuart.

"I think both players knew the writing was on the wall at six or seven nil. Going into tonight I wanted to do my best to win 10-0. I feel for Stuart, as he is a great guy and we get along well."